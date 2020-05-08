

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Anxious parents that are worried about how they will keep their kids busy this summer will have a little more clarity next week.

Mayor John Tory says that the city will be making a final decision on whether it will be able to go ahead with planned summer camps by May 15th.

“I am sorry it is taking so long but we are really trying to find a way to do camps knowing that kids are not going to be the easiest to manage when it comes to physical distancing,” he said during an interview with CP24 on Friday morning. “We are trying our best and we are trying to reach a decision that will be received well by parents, which means that we would put some camps on.

The city cancelled all spring recreation programs back on April 3 but has held off on making a decision about the fate of the hundreds of summer camps it typically runs.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday, Tory cautioned that no decision has been made yet but he said that staff have told him that there is an “absolute deadline” of May 15 in order to have the necessary lead time to stage the camps.

“It is complicated as to staffing and all those things,” he told CP24/

Premier Doug Ford has previously refused to say whether summer camps will be able to go ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic, though last month he did tell reporters that he was being “lobbied” by his 12-year-old nephew.

The sign-up for the city's summer camps took place in early March and if they do not proceed full refunds will be issued.