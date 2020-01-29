

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A plan to invest millions of dollars in cleaning up the city’s ravines and a call to begin exportation proceedings to seize the air rights needed for the first phase of “Rail Deck Park” are among the items up for debate today as council meets at city hall.

The city first adopted a ravine strategy in late 2017 but money was not immediately set aside for the initiative.

At today’s meeting council is expected to debate an implementation plan for that strategy as its first order of business.

The plan calls for an additional $104.9 million capital investment in maintaining the ravines over the next decade on top of the $460 million that has already been set aside in the staff-recommended budget.

It also calls for the city to invest an additional $1.2 million in “ravine litter collection and invasive species control” in 2021 with the level of new funding rising to $2.7 million annually by 2024.

Mayor John Tory, however, told reporters at city hall on Wednesday morning that he will push for at least some of that money to be included in the 2020 budget during today’s meeting.

“The invasive species are not waiting around for us to allocate budget. We need to get at this,” he said.

Staff have said that the additional funding will allow the city to add two new crews dedicated to invasive species management, roughly doubling the amount of invasive species management work done each year.

About 10 per cent of the 179 species found in the city’s ravine network are invasive species, according to staff.

“What we are trying to do here is protect one of our most precious natural assets, to enhance it and to make it quite frankly more accessible to people,” Tory said.

Expropriation proceedings for rail corridor air rights

In addition to the money for ravines, council is also expected to debate a motion that would authorize staff to begin expropriation proceedings to seize control of the air rights above a downtown rail corridor today.

The dispute centres around three acres of air rights that are located above the Union Station rail corridor between Spadina Avenue and Blue Jays Way.

According to a staff report, negotiators with the various property owners have been ongoing since 2018 with no resolution.

The report said that there is an urgency to acquire the air rights now so that work on the first phase of Rail Deck Park can be done in coordination with GO Transit rail expansion that is expected to begin in 2022.

The ultimate vision for Rail Deck Park is a 21-acre continuous green space that would be built above the rail corridor from Bathurst Street to Blue Jays Way.

Speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday’s meeting, Tory said that the beginning of expropriation proceedings is a necessary step towards the development of a park that will be a “magnet for people around the city but will also be known by people around the world.”