

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says he has asked for health officials to provide a “full briefing” on the latest COVID-19 developments at a meeting at city hall this week.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Tory said “all relevant officials” will be on hand for the briefing, which is set to be held on Tuesday.

“I am very confident based on the advice and the practices and the protocols advocated in particular by our chief medical officer of health but also by the other two governments… that everything that should be done is being done to contain this,” Tory said Monday.

“I think that while there have been a slightly increased number of cases, I think they are doing everything they can.”

Tory made the comments after seven new cases of the virus were confirmed in the GTA over the weekend and an additional three were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 18.

More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19, which has spread to more than 60 countries. Approximately 80,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in China, which is the epicentre of the virus.

“If and when our medical officer of health, joined by the other two governments, says there are additional measures we need to undertake to make sure that we continue to be as relatively successful as we have been at containing this, then they just have to tell me that,” Tory told reporters.

“And that is one of the purposes of the briefing tomorrow is just to really drill down into the numbers and the forecasts and different things.”

Tory added that the city stands ready to provide additional resources to health officials as needed.

“I don’t know really very much at all about what needs to be done. That is why we have some of the best experts in the world and I am going to rely on them. And when they tell us, if they tell us, that we need to do more, we will do it. When they have asked for some more resources in the last couple of days, we’ve supplied them. Just human resources to help them cope,” he said.

“I’m satisfied that we are doing everything that is prudent and professional to keep Torontonians safe.”

The four patients who were confirmed to have the virus on Sunday had a recent travel history to either Iran or Egypt. Three are from York Region and one is from Toronto.

The province is expected to provide an update on the virus later this afternoon.

-With files from The Canadian Press