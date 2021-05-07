Mayor John Tory says that while daily case counts have stabilized in Toronto it is “hardly cause” to begin discussions about lifting restrictions anytime soon.

Tory made the comment during an interview with CP24 on Friday morning.

His caution comes as the city gets set to begin installing curbside patios for its CafeTO program tomorrow, even though outdoor dining continues to be prohibited under the provincial stay-at-home order.

“As you know the numbers have stabilized but they have stabilized at the level of 1,000 new cases a day or just under so that is hardly cause for us to start thinking about what we can do to loosen things up at the moment,” Tory said. “I think we just have to really focus on the vaccination effort, which we are, and following the public health restrictions that are in place and that will take us to the day where we can talk about reopening.”

The city has been reviewing 721 applications for curb lane patios and another 71 applications for patios in parkettes as part of this year’s CafeTO program.

The hope in beginning installations this weekend is that the patios can be operational for the Victoria Day weekend, though the province would have to lift the current stay-at home order once it expires on May 20 to allow that to happen.

On Thursday Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that while a partial reopening is possible by the end of May, the province will be proceeding with caution in the hopes that a fourth wave can be avoided.

“Of course there are active discussions around what to do in terms of what are the thresholds that should be considered for any loosening of restrictions and we don’t know yet but I would say given that the number of cases is so high still, the number of hospitalizations and ICU overload and so on, I would be surprised if things open up at the end of May," she said. “They may open partially. Certainly we don’t want to open up prematurely and end up with a fourth wave. That is the last thing we need.”