

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that the TTC could have done a better job at keeping commuters apprised of the myriad of issues that wreaked havoc on subway service this week.

Subway service grinded to a halt on both Tuesday and Wednesday morning due to a range of issues that included a cracked rail north of Bloor-Yonge Station, an emergency alarm being triggered on a train at Museum Station and a disabled train north of Finch Station.

The issues on Tuesday prompted TTC spokesperson Brad Ross to issue a lengthy explanation listing all of the reasons for service that he said was “abysmal.”

Tory, however, told reporters on Thursday that he believes the TTC fell short of meetings its own standards in communicating the issues to customers as they were happening.

“Things happened in the last couple days that were inconsistent with the patterns that had been set in recent years to communicate these things better or more effectively to the people who are effected and it is not just through the media, obviously that is something where people do deserve an explanation afterwards, but is also when they are actually in the system, on the trains, on the platforms,” Tory said. “Some of what happened was just a mystery to me in light of the successful efforts that have been made in recent times to communicate that more effectively.”

Tory told reporters that the delays experienced by commuters this week were “unacceptable.”

He said that he supports an ongoing review being conducted by TTC staff in the wake of the issues and is hopeful that it will include “steps on how to mitigate these kinds of thing going forward.”

“I have confidence in (Interim TTC CEO) Rick Leary and his team and I know from my conversations with him in recent days that he and his team are determined to get back on the path that we have been on the past few years, a path of total dedication to steadily improving customer service operation by operation, day by day,” Tory said.