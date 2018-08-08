

Chris Fox, CP24.com





John Tory says that he will stick to a previously approved commitment to build 40,000 affordable housing units over the next 12 years if re-elected, a plan that he says is more realistic than rival candidate Jennifer Keesmaat’s pledge to build more than twice as many in a shorter period of time.

Keesmaat announced on Tuesday that she would build 100,000 “truly affordable, high-quality” housing units within the next 10 years if elected.

In making the announcement, she accused the mayor of failing to “use the tools available to him” when it comes to building affordable housing units and purpose-built rental units but on Wednesday Tory seemed to dismiss that criticism, telling reporters that “not one person” from the development sector has told him that they think a target of 10,000 affordable units per year is achievable next year.

“I am just being honest and realistic with people in saying that I strive to begin right away to get us up to 40,000 units over the next 12 years. I think that is achievable, I think that is realistic, I think we can finance it and I think we have the tools to get it done. I just question whether we can do the kind of targets that others are setting,” he said following a campaign event at the Variety Village recreation centre in Scarborough. “I think the one thing you need to do with the public is to be realistic with them because the worst thing you can do is set a goal that doesn’t get achieved because then it discourages people and has them believe that perhaps that goal was set out merely for political purposes and not set out within the bounds of realism.”

In 2009, city council set a target to approve in excess of 1,000 new affordable housing units per year, though that target went unmet for all but the last two years.

In 2018, the city did exceed the target by approving 1,650 affordable units, including 893 affordable rental units and 300 affordable ownership units.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Tory conceded that the previous target of approving 1,000 new affordable units per year was “too modest.”

He said that by “scaling up” an existing program wherein excess city-owned land is bequeathed over to developers for the construction of affordable housing, the city can reach the target of 40,000 new units by 2030.

“I think scaling it up means that you simply have to apply the same rules and practices we have applied in the very successful Open Doors policy, to put up more city land if we can, to attract in more people from the private and non-profit sectors to be our partners and they have come to my office and indicated that they are willing to be our partners on an increased basis but nobody, not one person, has told me that they think they can scale up quickly enough to be at 10,000 units next year,” he said.

Keesmaat, a former chief planner, has said that her more ambitious target can be reached by unlocking city lands to build more affordable housing units and using National Housing Strategy funds to build more purpose-built rental housing.

“To improve affordability for renters, we need change at city hall. Instead of being timid and reactive, we need to be bold and we need to be proactive. I believe that the issue of affordability is too important to ignore for another four years,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22.