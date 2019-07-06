

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Kawhi Leonard’s days as a Toronto Raptor are over but that doesn’t mean that the city’s love for the NBA Finals MVP has come to an end, Mayor John Tory says.

In a video message posted to Twitter just hours after news surfaced of Leonard’s intention to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, Tory said that the city owes the star small forward a debt of gratitude for bringing the Raptors their first championship.

“You know what Kawhi you brought us a championship and that is important in this city. We haven’t had too many of those in recent times and it is going to get us into a positive wavelength where we are going to have more,” he said. “We just wish we could do it with you but we wish you all the very best and just say thank you very much for the inspiration and the excitement that you brought to Toronto.”

The Raptors traded for Leonard last summer with the understanding that the Los Angeles native would become a free agent on June 30 and have the option of leaving the team.

In the wake of the Raptors improbable run to the NBA title, there was hope that Leonard would return to Toronto but he instead agreed to sign a $142 million, four-year contract with the Clippers.

He will join all-star Paul George, who the Clippers agreed to acquire via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors, meanwhile, now face the prospect of attempting to defend their title with a depleted roster.

In addition to Leonard’s departure, free agent shooting guard Danny Green will also leave the Raptors after agreeing to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers overnight.

In his video, Tory said that Leonard will get “no mercy” from fans when he returns to the Soctiabank Arena as a Clipper but will always be appreciated for what he did for the Raptors.

“We will still love you but there will be no mercy when you come back and play our Raptors because they are going to be in it and they are going to win it again,” he said. “So thanks a lot and good luck – not too much but good luck to you Kawhi.”