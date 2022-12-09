All three levels of government are expected to take part in a transit announcement in Toronto this morning.

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Infrastructure Minister Dominic Leblanc, Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, and Mayor John Tory are taking part in the announcement.

It is set to get underway at 10 a.m. at the Davisville Carhouse, near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.

The announcement will be live-streamed on cp24.com and on the CP24 app.