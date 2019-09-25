

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory will discuss road safety with representatives from the construction industry today following a number of recent collisions involving construction vehicles.

Tory announced the meeting last week in the wake of a pedestrian being struck by a dump truck as she stepped off a streetcar on Bathurst Street.

At the time, he said that he was hopeful that the discussion would lead to “increased training or increased safety measures” that would help curb the number of road accidents involving construction vehicles.

“Clearly based on the numbers this year so far this is a particular problem we have to address,” he said. “Beyond things we can do there are things that they are going to have to do as people involved in driving trucks and people engaged in construction. I hope that this can be a productive meeting and that I can have them agree to do certain things, whether it is increased training or increased safety measures, so that we can stop this kind of tragic event from happening in the city.”

The female pedestrian struck by a dump truck last week escaped serious injury but others haven’t been so lucky.

Earlier this month, a 54-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a cement truck that was attempting to make a turn on Yonge Street at Erskine Avenue.

Following that crash, councillors Mike Colle, Jaye Robinson and Josh Matlow called for a pause in new development projects in the area until the implementation of a construction traffic safety plan.

The list of attendees for today’s meeting has not been released.