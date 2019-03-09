

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is travelling to Texas this weekend where he will be attending the annual South by Southwest conference in Austin and giving a keynote speech about Toronto’s tech sector.

Tory was scheduled to depart for the Texas capital at 6 a.m.

His schedule for today will see him meet with Michael Mendoza, who is a trade commissioner at the Consulate General of Canada in Dallas. He will then attend a reception for Canadian delegates attending annual South by Southwest conference tonight.

On Sunday, he will deliver a keynote speech titled “Toronto's Tech Scene: It's Not All Bros and IPOs” at South by Southwest and participate in a Q and A moderated by Canadian entrepreneur Michele Romanow.

Later in the day on Sunday, he is scheduled to partake in the Invest in Canada Panel alongside officials from Montreal and Vancouver.

It’s Tory’s second trip to the South by Southwest Festival following a similar trade mission in 2015.

The annual event is essentially a collection of music, film and interactive media conferences that are held alongside a number of festivals. In 2018, more than 75,000 delegates registered for one of the three South by Southwest conferences and the economic impact to the City of Austin topped $350 million.