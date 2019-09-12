

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An organization representing Canada’s municipalities will release its recommendations to federal parties this morning as the first full day of the election campaign gets underway.

Toronto Mayor John Tory will join Federation of Canadian Municipalities President Bill Karsten at a press conference at the Toronto Marriott Eaton Center Hotel at 9:30 a.m., where the organization’s official platform will be released.

According to a press release, the platform will serve as a “call to improve Canadians’ quality of life by empowering the local governments closest to their daily challenges.”

Mayor John Tory has not endorsed any candidates or parties to date, though he did meet with the leaders of the Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties in the last several months.