

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory will make an announcement about the southern portion of the relief subway line at a news conference this morning, sources tell CP24.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Pape Station, which would be the northern terminus for the line.

The idea behind the estimated $6.8 billion project is that by providing an alternative route from downtown to the east end, crowding would be reduced at interchange stations such as Bloor-Yonge and St. George.

Though the capital cost of the project remains unfunded, council has previously approved an alignment for the line and in October the province gave it a green light following an environmental assessment.

This past spring a number of public consultations were also held to solicit feedback on the route, which would begin at Osgoode Station and travel along Queen Street and Eastern Avenue before turning north at Carlaw Avenue.