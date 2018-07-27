

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory will be making a “major statement” this morning amid reports that Premier Doug Ford plans to slash the size of city council almost in half.

Tory has scheduled a news conference for 8:15 a.m. at city hall, where he is expected to address the development.

The news conference will come ahead of a 9 a.m. announcement by Ford at Queen’s Park.

According to a report in the Toronto Star, Ford plans to slash the number of councillors from a planned 47 to 25 and will do so in time for the Oct. 22 municipal election, plunging the ongoing campaign into chaos.

The newspaper is also reporting that the premier plans to cancel planned regional chair elections in Peel and York, effectively halting the campaigns of former PC party leader Patrick Brown and former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Del Duca.

After the news of the cuts surfaced on Thursday night, Ward 22 St. Paul’s Coun. Josh Matlow called them “anti-democratic” and “reckless” while Ward 14 Parkdale Coun. Gord Perks accused Ford of “taking a wrecking ball to democracy.”

A handful of other councillors, however, said that they would support the changes.

“I think that we waste a lot of time and money with the much larger council,” Ward 7 York West Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti told CP24 on Friday morning. “I think a smaller council will allow us to get to the really important issues a lot faster than we do now and deal with them. And I think there will be less politics at city hall.”

The number of wards was supposed to increase from 44 to 47 in time for this year’s municipal election following a years-long boundary review process that included extensive public consultation.

As part of that review, a slimmed down council of 25 members in which ward boundaries would mirror existing federal ridings was considered but ultimately dismissed.

A report from May, 2016 noted that “only a very small number of councillors and the public supported” the scenario.” The report also said that the model would not meet the “test of effective representation going forward,” as the population of the 25 wards would vary from 96,614 to 135,298 by 2026.

“They (members of the public who were consulted) came back resoundingly saying we do not want to reduce the number of wards, that information went to council and council made that decision,” Ward 31 Beaches-East York Coun. Janet Davis, who is not seeking reelection, told CP24 on Thursday night. “It is our jurisdiction. It is the voice of the people of Toronto, we were dually elected and Doug Ford does not have the right to overturn the voices and the views and the decisions of the City of Toronto. It is a gross misuse of power and we will fight this.”

According to the Star, Ford may table legislation as early as Monday to alter the size of Toronto’s city council.

The deadline to register as a candidate for the Oct. 22 election is technically 2 p.m. today; however the nomination period would likely have to be extended if the changes goes through.