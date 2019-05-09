

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory will meet with executives from several major networks and studios in Los Angeles today as part of a two-day trade mission aimed at promoting Toronto’s booming film and television industry.

A delegation that includes representatives from about 30 Toronto companies and organizations as well as councillors Michael Thompson and Paula Fletcher are participating in the trade mission.

Tory’s schedule for today will see him meet individually with officials from the Motion Picture Association, Netflix, Entertainment One, Apple and HBO before hosting a reception for about 150 industry stakeholders later tonight.

In a news release last week, the city said that the trade mission will be an opportunity to make industry leaders aware of efforts to expand the studio space available in the city over the next two years as well as remind them of the other benefits of filming in Toronto.

Toronto saw $1.96 billion of foreign and domestic investment in film, television, digital and commercial production in 2018, according to the city.