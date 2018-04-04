

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says he will use a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to Canada to stress the importance of NAFTA to both countries “notwithstanding some pronouncements” to the contrary made by President Donald Trump.

Tory is scheduled to meet with Ambassador Kelly Craft at city hall at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be his first meeting with Craft since she assumed office in October.

The meeting comes in the wake of multiple media reports indicating that Trump is eager to get a new deal on NAFTA in place prior to the Summit of the Americas meeting in Peru at the end of the month.

“I am going to talk to her about my grave concern for NAFTA and the fact that I think NAFTA has actually worked very well for the two countries, notwithstanding some of his (Trump’s) pronouncements,” Tory said on Wednesday morning. “I would hope that while there is always fine tuning you can do after a number of years of an agreement being in place that we are not going to see the United States take rash action. It is something that they depend on for jobs and economic activity just as we do.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of NAFTA, though recent reports have suggested that there has been some progress made in talks between the Canadian, Mexican and U.S. governments aimed at revamping the trade agreement.

Tory said he doesn’t “overestimate” his influence on American policy but does think that he may some sway as the mayor of Canada’s largest city.

“I have been told by our own government and people in the United States that when you are the mayor of a city as big and significant as Toronto is that it has an impact but I also realize that I am one of many people that she will talk to today alone,” he said. “I think it would be less than responsible for me not to raise some of the things that are concerning to us as Torontonians whether it be the environment or whether it is trade. But at the same time I don’t think she will go rushing back to Washington on account of something the mayor of Toronto said.”