

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is urging residents to continue their efforts to practice social distancing even in the face of a rising number of COVID-19 cases locally that may lead some to question whether it is working.

Tory made the comment to CP24 during a Skype interview from his home, where he continues to be in isolation following his return from the United Kingdom last week.

“People do have to remember that the measures introduced over the last few days with regards to restaurants and shops and so on may not result in people seeing an immediate effect, in fact people may see the numbers continuing to rise, they likely will,” Tory said. “But that doesn’t mean that the social distancing is not called for is not working. It simply means that the reason we have been so intent on making sure people do more social distancing is so that it will work and so that it will flatten out that curve as everybody has been saying.”

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford declared a provincial state of emergency and ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants that don’t serve takeout, along with a host of other venues where crowds typically gather.

Speaking with CP24, Tory conceded that those extraordinary measures may not immediately result in a reduction of the number of COVID-19 cases but he said that he is optimistic that they will eventually help.

To do its part, Tory said that the city decided on Tuesday to close City Hall, Metro Hall and all of its civic centres and send all “non-essential” employees home. He said that he hopes that some other employers may also follow suit, where possible.

“Please, I know business is important. I know carrying on with business, whether it is sales or accounting or any of these things is important, but it is not as important as keeping people healthy and safe,” he said. “So I would urge employers to be considerate, be sensitive and take extraordinary measures in extraordinary times so we can keep people safe and healthy.”

Tory hopeful panic buying has subsided

As the city continues to deal with the fallout from COVID-19, additional steps are being taken to protect the public.

The city has cut back on a number of non-essential services and has also activated its emergency operations centre at level three, the highest possible level.

Tory was asked on Wednesday whether the city could also look to implement limits on the purchase of essential items at grocery stores amid widespread reports of panic buying but he said that such a measure is not within its powers.

“The kind of thing you might see us do if it continues to be a problem is make a strong recommendation about that sort of thing but as of this moment what we have seen is the private sector - the grocery stores and other owners - responsibly policing this themselves and we prefer that to happen,” he said. “I think a lot of the panic shopping has subsided because people realize it is not really necessary and that we are getting supplies in but we would not hesitate to make strong recommendations backed up by some compliance efforts if the situation got worse again.”