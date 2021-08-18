Right now, when it comes to federal politics, Atlantic Canada is painted bright Liberal red.

The Liberals hold 27 of the 32 seats at stake and at the start of the campaign most politicos predicted the Liberals would keep their grip out east.

But then most observers also thought the provincial Liberals would hold on and win Nova Scotia in the election held last night, even if it was by a narrow margin.

But in an election surprise the Progressive Conservatives in Nova Scotia won a clear majority, picking up 14 new seats.

A stronger NDP vote did not win the party more seats but it did split the vote on the left and that helped the Conservatives.

To win the federal election the Conservatives will need a strong NDP vote in Canada’s cities that just might cost the Liberals key seats.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was all smiles this morning congratulating the premier-elect, Tim Houston.

O’Toole, campaigning in Quebec, said the Nova Scotia result demonstrated that campaigns matter.

“Certainly as a federal Conservative leader, I love the results on the ground in Nova Scotia. It's a sign of a couple of things. Canadians are demanding leadership and a plan for the future and government’s incumbents can't just have elections at their own convenience for their own self-interest,” he said.

One Liberal conceded to me the loss wasn’t expected but was quick to point out that the Progressive Conservative party in Nova Scotia was running on a platform promising big spending, in fact more spending than the incumbent Liberal government.

Well, yes.

But so far the federal Conservatives are also campaigning on spending lots of your tax dollars.

The other point the Liberal made was that Tim Houston was running against an inexperienced new Liberal leader, Iain Rankin, in the province.

That too is true and Justin Trudeau is now no rookie. But, like the Liberals in Nova Scotia, Trudeau is running on and defending a record.

During the campaign in Nova Scotia Houston kept defining himself as a Red Tory, a Progressive Conservative, setting his party apart from the federal Conservative Party.

A Conservative insider, who spent time in Nova Scotia during the campaign, pointed out to me that Houston “lasered in on healthcare.”

He said one lesson from Nova Scotia is for the federal Conservatives to focus on what voters care about.

Justin Trudeau was in Vancouver and he was asked about the Liberal loss in Nova Scotia.

“I think what we saw is that election campaigns are an important moment for citizens to choose what direction they want their country, their communities to take. That's why here in this federal election, the choices are so incredibly important for Canadians,” he said.

Trudeau then went on to list the Liberal promises in the campaign.

Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader, was also in British Columbia.

He too was asked about the results in Nova Scotia. The NDP lost one seat.

“What we saw in this election was a Liberal government that called the election, hoping to find a majority that was surprised to lose that entirely. And I think that's the lesson for Justin Trudeau.” Singh told reporters.

The Nova Scotia election was the first since the pandemic began to toss out the governing party.

At the beginning of the campaign polls had the Liberals 10 points ahead.

It demonstrated that a well run campaign does have the power to change voter intentions.

On the federal campaign trail that should give the Conservatives and NDP hope but for the Liberals it is a warning that campaigns do matter and voters are going to listen to the leader and party making the best case for their vote.