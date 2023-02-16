Toronto Mayor John Tory was back in his office early Thursday, working on transition plans after formally submitting his resignation letter last night.

Tory said in his letter that he will officially step down at 5 p.m. on Friday.

At that point, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie will assume some of the mayor’s responsibilities, but will not in fact hold the position of mayor.

She also confirmed in a statement released Thursday that she will not seek the top job herself.

“Residents can rest assured that my entire focus at this time is ensuring a smooth transition and continued good governance,” McKelvie said. “It is in that spirit that I must clarify that I will not be seeking to run for mayor in the upcoming by-election. Representing the residents of my ward, and ensuring a smooth, stable transition until a new mayor is elected, requires my full attention.”

She also thanked Tory “for his years of service here at City Hall” and wished him all the best.

Her duties after he steps down will include acting as a chief executive officer of the city, sometimes presiding over council meetings and providing leadership to council, representing the city and council at official functions and adding new business to council meeting agendas. She will also take over administrative management of the mayor’s office and will be able to exercise any of the powers granted to the mayor by council.

However she will not have the “strong mayor” powers, such as a veto on council decisions affecting provincial priorities or the ability to hire and fire department heads. Nor will she sit on any of the boards the mayor was on, except those the mayor was appointed to by council.

McKelvie will assume some of the mayoral powers and duties until the mayor’s chair is filled through a byelection.

The next time city council meets after the mayor officially steps down, councillors will declare his seat vacant and set a byelection for a new mayor to be elected. Nominations will open the next day and the clerk will set a nomination period of anywhere from 30 to 60 days. The byelection will be held 45 days after nominations close.

Tory announced last Friday that he would be stepping down following the revelation that he had an affair with a woman on his staff. He subsequently said that he would remain as mayor long enough to see through the budget process. That process concluded in an all-day meeting that stretched late into the night Wednesday.

While some councillors had hailed Tory’s resignation as an opportunity to rewrite the budget, there were no major amendments proposed.

In a statement last night, the clerk’s office said all mayoral decisions made to date remain in effect.