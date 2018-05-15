Tow truck driver charged after allegedly intentionally striking car in Guelph
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 8:37AM EDT
GUELPH, Ont. -- Police in Guelph, Ont., have laid multiple charges against a tow truck driver who is accused of striking a car with his truck on purpose.
Investigators allege there was a verbal altercation between the drivers of the two vehicles on Sunday.
Police say the truck driver then intentionally struck the sedan -- causing about $10,000 in damage -- and left the area.
Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.
A 37-year-old Guelph man was charged Monday with dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of a crash and assault with a weapon.