The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. -- Police in Guelph, Ont., have laid multiple charges against a tow truck driver who is accused of striking a car with his truck on purpose.

Investigators allege there was a verbal altercation between the drivers of the two vehicles on Sunday.

Police say the truck driver then intentionally struck the sedan -- causing about $10,000 in damage -- and left the area.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

A 37-year-old Guelph man was charged Monday with dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of a crash and assault with a weapon.