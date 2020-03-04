

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A tow truck driver is in hospital after being shot in North York on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said the shooting happened in the area of Leslie Street and Highway 401 at around 7:22 p.m.

The victim made his way to a nearby hospital for treatment, Insp. Jim Gotell told CTV News Toronto.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Gotell said it is too early in the investigation to determine if it is related to an ongoing tow truck turf war that has been occurring in the region for more than a year.

Police are canvassing the area for any video surveillance and are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Leslie Street between Highway 401 and Esther Shiner Boulevard for police investigation.