

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A tow truck driver was taken to hospital after being shot at a highway interchange in Markham overnight.

Officers with York Regional Police were called to Steeles Avenue and Highway 404 at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim told police that he and a female passenger were stationary on the on-ramp to northbound Highway 404 from Westbound Steeles Avenue when and unknown vehicle and assailants approached and began firing at the tow truck.

The driver was struck by the gunfire. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then released. The female passenger was uninjured.

There is no suspect information so far.

Ontario Provincial Police are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.