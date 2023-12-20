Nearly 100,000 Toyota vehicles in Canada are being recalled over a sensor issue that could lead to airbags not being deployed.

In a news release on Wednesday, Toyota Canada said the recall involves some vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022, including Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4 and their hybrid counterparts.

The recall also covers some Lexus vehicles. Here is a full list:

TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL YEAR Avalon, Avalon Hybrid 2020 - 2021 Camry, Camry Hybrid 2020 - 2022 Corolla 2020 - 2021 Highlander, Highlander Hybrid 2020 - 2021 RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid 2020 - 2021 Sienna Hybrid 2021

LEXUS

VEHICLE MODEL YEAR ES250 2021 ES300H 2020 - 2022 ES350 2020 - 2021 RX350 2020 - 2021 RX450H 2020 - 2021

Toyota said the affected vehicles have Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seat that could have been improperly manufactured and could cause a short circuit.

“This would not allow the airbag system to properly classify the occupant’s weight, and the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes, increasing the risk of injury,” the company said in a statement.

Approximately 99,965 vehicles in Canada are being recalled, while one million vehicles are impacted in the United States.

Toyota said dealers will inspect the OCS sensors and, if necessary, replace them at no cost. The company added that affected owners will be notified about the issue by the middle of February 2024.