Toyota recalling nearly 100K vehicles in Canada over sensor issue that could cause airbags not to deploy
FILE - The Toyota logo is seen, Sept. 13, 2023, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday, Dec. 20, that it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2023 5:50PM EST
Nearly 100,000 Toyota vehicles in Canada are being recalled over a sensor issue that could lead to airbags not being deployed.
In a news release on Wednesday, Toyota Canada said the recall involves some vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022, including Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4 and their hybrid counterparts.
The recall also covers some Lexus vehicles. Here is a full list:
TOYOTA
|VEHICLE
|MODEL YEAR
|Avalon, Avalon Hybrid
|2020 - 2021
|Camry, Camry Hybrid
|2020 - 2022
|Corolla
|2020 - 2021
|Highlander, Highlander Hybrid
|2020 - 2021
|RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid
|2020 - 2021
|Sienna Hybrid
|2021
LEXUS
|VEHICLE
|MODEL YEAR
|ES250
|2021
|ES300H
|2020 - 2022
|ES350
|2020 - 2021
|RX350
|2020 - 2021
|RX450H
|2020 - 2021
Toyota said the affected vehicles have Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seat that could have been improperly manufactured and could cause a short circuit.
“This would not allow the airbag system to properly classify the occupant’s weight, and the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes, increasing the risk of injury,” the company said in a statement.
Approximately 99,965 vehicles in Canada are being recalled, while one million vehicles are impacted in the United States.
Toyota said dealers will inspect the OCS sensors and, if necessary, replace them at no cost. The company added that affected owners will be notified about the issue by the middle of February 2024.