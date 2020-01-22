

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The group undertaking a civilian review into the Toronto Police Service’s handling of missing persons cases is requesting an additional $1 million in funding to complete their work.

The request, which will be considered by the Toronto Police Services board at a meeting on Wednesday, was made in light of an expansion of the review’s scope to include facts relating to the Bruce McArthur case.

When the review was first ordered, retired Justice Gloria Epstein was asked to conduct the investigation into the police service’s handling of missing persons cases in the Church-Wellesley Village but Epstein could not touch on any specific circumstances involving investigations into the disappearances of victims associated with Bruce McArthur.

When McArthur pleaded guilty to the murders of eight men last January, the review’s terms of the reference were expanded to include the police service’s investigation into the serial killer.

Members of the Toronto Police Services board have been asked to bump the review’s budget from the previously approved $3 million to $4 million to account for the expansion of the probe.

“It is reasonable to make available additional funds so that the review is properly resourced to undertake the important work associated with the expansion. There is no doubt that the expanded scope will ensure that the review’s ultimate conclusions and recommendations are more informed, and will be valuable to the board,” the request read.

“The review’s work in this regard will also not interfere with its ability to deliver its report by the original deadline, which should provide comfort to the impacted communities that are awaiting the review’s conclusions.”

The review was originally supposed to be completed by April 2020 but the deadline has since been extended to January 2021.

If the additional funding is approved, the request will need to be referred to the city’s budget committee for consideration during the 2020 budget process.