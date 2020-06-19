

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Services Board has postponed the debate over a series of recommendations aimed at combatting anti-Black racism in the force so that it can engage in “broader consultation with the public.”

The board was supposed to consider a report today that called for the expansion of a number of mental health supports, the creation of a new training course that would address anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism as well as the launch of an enhanced public consultation process around the police budget.

The board, however, said on Thursday that it has decided to push back the debate over the recommendations until July after hearing “important calls” from various stakeholders who wanted more time for their voices to be heard on the issues.

On Friday, Mayor John Tory told CP24 that while he still believes the recommendations that will go before the board are “substantive measures” that will ultimately be adopted, “public conversations” are important and must be allowed to unfold.

“I am going to be pressing very hard to make sure that the results of all of that consultation are brought forward quickly so this is not some reason to see these things delayed,” he said. “I think these are substantive measures. Even the worst critics have said that they are a step forward so I want to move forward with them. These are reforms for policing that are reasonable and sensible.”

Some of the specific recommendations being made include the expansion of the mobile crisis intervention team program on “an urgent basis,” and the development of new “community based models” of crisis intervention that rely on mental health workers and “may not necessarily involve police officers unless there are significant safety issues present.”

The recommendations would also direct the chief to publicly provide a “line-by-line breakdown” of any budget request “so as to provide maximum transparency to the public as to how public dollars are allocated currently.”

Tory said that by postponing debate the board will be able to organize a virtual “town hall” of sorts, where residents will be able to voice their opinions on “police and racism and all these matters that are under such intense discussion at the moment.”

He said that the board will also be able to consult further with its anti-racism advisory panel.

“We will have some consultation which I think will help us produce better recommendations,” he said. “We will proceed with those in July so it is only about a month and there is going to be lots of opportunity for public discussions in between.”