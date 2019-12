Chris Fox, CP24.com





A $1 billion police budget request that includes money for the hiring of hundreds of additional officers is expected to be finalized by members of the Toronto Police Services Board today.

Police Chief Mark Saunders has put forward a $1.076 billion budget for 2020, which represents a 3.9 per cent increase ($40.8 million) from 2019.

About two-thirds of the increase ($28.9 million) is related to the impact of new collective bargaining agreements with officers while the remainder will largely go towards the implantation of a body-worn camera and the hiring of an additional 341 uniformed officers by 2021.

In a report that will be considered by the board today, Saunders said that the average number of uniformed officers has declined by 685 over the last decade due to a hiring moratorium and an increased number of retirements.

He said that police have had to fill the gap through an increasing reliance on the use of overtime pay; something that he said is not “fiscally sustainable.”

“Investments are required in order to meet the needs of a growing and complex city,” the report states. “It is not sustainable to continue to offset exceptional growth with efficiencies and staffing reductions and also continue to deliver service levels that keep the city safe.”

The hiring of the new officers will enable the TPS to expand its neighbourhood community officer program and deploy an additional 140 uniformed cops to priority response units that are available to respond to major crime calls across the city.