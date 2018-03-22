

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An external review into the way that Toronto police handle missing persons reports will be up for debate today at the police services board as the fallout from the Bruce McArthur case continues.

In December, Police Chief Mark Saunders ordered an internal review amid criticism surrounding several high-profile cases, a number of which were later linked to the accused serial killer.

The review was launched prior to McArthur being arrested on Jan. 18 and remains ongoing.

In a letter that will be considered by the TPS board on Thursday afternoon, Mayor John Tory says that cases involving the disappearance of residents, including members of the LGBTQ community, pose “deeply troubling questions which must be fully answered.”

He said that he initially asked for the results of the internal review to be made public as soon as possible but now realizes that an “open and transparent review” is needed amid a “list of unanswered questions” that continues to grow.

McArthur is currently charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of men that date back as far as 2010.

“The safety of all Toronto residents is my primary responsibility, and I believe that building up and maintaining the trust of all of our communities is paramount to the success of the Toronto Police Service overall and the people who serve us,” Tory writes.

Tory urges formation of working group

In his motion that will be considered by the TPS board today, Tory says that a working group made up of one member of the board and three members of the public should be formed to provide advice on the “structural and process options” for an external review.

He said that group should report back in May on the “best possible form” for such a review, including whether it should be commissioned by the board or conducted by a third party such as the Ontario Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD).

Speaking with CP24 about the review on Wednesday night, Tory said that it is important that it takes a wider look at the “whole question” of missing persons reports and how they are handled.

“It looks at best practices for missing persons and tries to figure out if there are flaws in the system, tries to figure out if there are elements of discrimination or bias involved in how the police look for missing persons against any group that has protections under the human rights code, including people in the LGBTQ community,” he said.

Police Chief Mark Saunders has previously said that he would support the external review.

Today’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at police headquarters on College Street.