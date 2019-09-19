

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service could soon start tracking the race of citizens who are involved in select encounters with officers as part of a new policy aimed at helping the service “confront issues of systematic bias.”

The Toronto Police Services board is expected to vote today on a new raced-based data collection policy, which would go into effect at the beginning of January.

The policy will initially see the service track the race of citizens involved in use of force incidents, however it will eventually be expanded to cover a wider list of interactions.

The policy will require that the data be posted publicly annually and that the TPS enter into a partnership with an indeepenednt academic or other organization that will conduct its own analysis of it and reports back to the board on its findings.

“Over the past several years the board along with the service has been commited to working hard to confornt issues of systematic bias in a variety of ways and with a variety of partners. However, we recgonize that we cannot fully understand or change what we do not measure. As a result, the collection analysis, and public reporting of race-based data is critical to meaningful and effective organizational change,” a staff report on the new policy states.

The policy, if approved, would fufill one of the key reccomendations in a 2018 interim report from the Ontario Human Rights Commission, which found that black people in Toronto are 3.6 times more likely than a white person to be involved in a use of force investigation and nearly 20 times as likely to be shot and killed by police.

The report revealed that despite making up just 8.8 per cent of Toronto’s poulation black people made up 28.8 per cent of police use of force cases and 61.5 per cent of use of force cases resulting in the death of a civillian that were studied.

The authors of the report, however, noted that they could only study cases probed by the Special Investigations Unit, which is an arms-length agency that generally only steps in when there is serious injury or death.

“Despite repeated calls for the TPS and TPSB to collect and report on race-based data, current TPS data systems are generally not set up to determine the impact of race,” they wrote.

Data won’t be used to identify officers

The new policy will rely on service members perception of race at first but there are plans to eventually allow citizens to self-identify their race as part of the data collection.

The staff report says that while the data will not be used to identify individual service members, it will “enable the identifcation of trends” which could contribute to “professional development and organizational change.”

“We have long heard from many members of the public that they want to see the collection of race-based data in police interactions to enhance accountability, transparency and oversight; to identify potnetial systematic bias and to preserve individuals anmd community digity, among other objectives,” the staff report notes. “If approved this policy will lead to the establishment of service procedures that will ensure that data is collected in a consistent, transparent and meaningful manner to inform evidence-based decision making and public aoccoutnability.”

The Toronto Pollice Service has about 1,500 use of force incidents annually. Use of force incidents can include any instance in which there is a “demonstrated force presence,” including times where police officers take out their firearm or Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) without actually using it on a subject.

If approved by the board today, Police Chief Mark Saunders will be required to update the board on his plans for the implemntation of the first phase of the policy at their meeting in December.