

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service has launched an investigation into a video that appears to shown an officer sleeping in his cruiser while double parked in a handicapped space.

The 17-second video was posted to Reddit on Tuesday afternoon and has already been commented on more than 250 times.

The video shows a marked Toronto police cruiser double parked in a handicapped spot. At one point, the person taking the video walks up alongside the driver’s side door and a police officer can be seen in the driver’s seat with his eyes closed.

It is not clear when or where the video was taken, however in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“The Toronto Police Service is aware of the video,” the statement reads. “We take these matters very seriously and as such, have started an investigation.”