

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto police officer on a motorcycle is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police say the officer was riding the motorcycle on duty in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue sometime around 2:37 p.m. when he was struck.

Paramedics said he sustained serious leg injuries and police say he was rushed to hospital via ambulance emergency run.

No other injuries were reported.

TTC route 63 is diverting around the collision scene.