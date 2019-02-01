

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto police sergeant will be charged with Police Service Act offences, reportedly in connection with failings in the Bruce McArthur investigation.

Sgt. Paul Gauthier is set to appear before a disciplinary hearing on Feb. 5 at Toronto Police Headquarters and be charged with insubordination and neglect of duty.

Multiple news outlets are reporting the charges have to do with the Bruce McArthur serial homicide investigation and earlier probes into the disappearances of his eight victims.

McArthur pleaded guilty this week to killing eight men between 2010 and 2017.

Then-Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga told CP24 last year that in late 2017, he came across “an incident in the previous years where we're not sure if what was done investigatively should have been done.”

Idsinga said he contacted the police service’s professional standards branch to inform them about what he had learned.

It is not clear if the incident discovered by Idsinga is the reason for the charges against Gauthier.

Reached by CP24 on Friday, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said the union will vigorously defend Gauthier against the charges.

Gauthier’s lawyer, Lawrence Gridden says his client has worked for the Toronto police service for more than a decade.