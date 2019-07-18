

Kayla Goodfield And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders says police will conduct an internal review after a man under care of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) was able to flee the country.

Zhebin Cong, 47, disappeared from the facility, located in downtown Toronto’s west end near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue, on July 3 and boarded an international flight that same day.

Cong was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in 2014, but was later found not criminally responsible. In May of the same year the Ontario Review Board decided Cong would be detained at CAMH with “privileges extending to living in the community in approved 24-hour supervised accommodation.”

In the board’s decision, it was noted that Cong continued to “pose a significant threat to the safety of the public.”

The documents also stated that Cong expressed a desire to return to China. But, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening that Cong was a “low risk to public safety.”

Saunders said that police conducted a check of Cong’s “known addresses, shelters and hospitals” between July 3 and July 14.

They then appealed to the public on July 14, circulating an image of Cong.

“We learned on July 16 that Cong arrived at an airport, cleared all security checks and boarded an international flight,” Saunders said in a statement issued Thursday.

Going forward, Saunders says the service will conduct an “extensive internal review of our procedures” to ensure they learn from this incident.

He said they will also look into whether Cong had any help to flee the country.

“We will review if he received assistance, money, or a passport from anyone who may have facilitated him leaving the country,” Saunders said. “We are working with Canadian and international law enforcement agencies. We will be seeking a Canada-wide warrant to aid in taking him in to custody if and when he returns to Canada.”

For his part, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he wouldn’t want to have lunch beside a person like Cong because he is a “nutcase,” who is “crazy, crazy.”

After hearing that Cong had disappeared from CAMH and fled the country, Ford said he was “disgusted” while speaking on Newstalk 1010 on Thursday morning.

“They say this guy is low-risk and he chopped up his roommate with a meat cleaver like what are people thinking? Between the Toronto Police Service, the Ontario Review Board and CAMH, someone is going to be answering because if they are calling this low-risk then what is high-risk?”

“There are certain things that are a no-brainer. I could ask a 10-year-old kid should you let this guy loose on the street after he chopped up his roommate and a 10-year-old kid would say ‘absolutely not.’”

Ford went on to say he “would not want to have lunch beside this guy.”

Ford said he will “get to the bottom of this” and “hold people accountable” but when asked if he has spoken with police, the Ontario Review Board or officials at CAMH in the past 48 hours he replied saying no.

“I can assure you I will be speaking with them today, each and every one of them to find out who dropped the ball, who let this guy out, why wasn’t it communicated with the public,” he said. “We are going to get down to the bottom of it and there are going to be people held accountable.”

“I need an answer off Toronto Police Service, I need an answer off CAMH and we need an answer off the Ontario Review Board and we are going to get answers, I can assure you.”

Newstalk 1010 asked the premier how he would respond to people saying the disappearance of Cong relates to budget cuts implemented by his government.

He said, “we’ve actually supported CAMH with a tremendous amount of money so don’t give me that nonsense.”

“It doesn’t take someone with half a brain to figure out the guy is a meat cleaver murderer and you’re going to let him out, that is absolutely ridiculous.”

Ford added he believed CAMH does incredible work, but “someone dropped the ball on this.”

“They are a great organization in my opinion, they do great work and we are going to find out who dropped the ball.”

When asked to provide specifics on funding to CAMH from the provincial government, Ford said he could not at this time.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CAMH said it is taking this ordeal “very seriously.”

“CAMH notified the Toronto Police Service as per protocol on July 3 at 6:50 p.m., the day that the patient did not return,” the statement said. “The individual was on an unaccompanied pass to the community, as permitted by the terms of his Ontario Review Board disposition.”

CAMH said an internal review has been launched into the matter.