There are no reported injuries after a tractor trailer broke out into flames on Highway 401 in Scarborough Sunday night, Toronto Fire says.

Around 10:30 p.m,. Toronto fire crews responded to a tractor trailer that was on fire in the eastbound express lanes on Hwy. 401 approaching Kennedy Road.

Toronto Fire says the tractor trailer was completely engulfed in flames and two pumper trucks responded to the blaze.

According to Toronto Fire, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and is safe.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Toronto Fire is still on scene putting out the blaze.

Eastbound express and collectors lanes remain blocked and there are delays going westbound.