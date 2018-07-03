

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The driver of a tractor-trailer has died after police say he, for unknown reasons, drove off of the road on Highway 401 in Oshawa this morning.

The tractor-trailer was spotted in the ditch near the eastbound lanes of the highway in the area of Harmony Road shortly before 5:30 a.m.

OPP say the driver of the truck was found without vital signs and later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name or age of the deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The right lane of eastbound Hwy. 401 is blocked just after the Harmony-Bloor exit for the police investigation.