Trade Minister Jim Carr diagnosed with cancer, says 'spirits are high'
International Trade Minister Jim Carr says he has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer and has started treatments. Minister Carr speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 10:57AM EDT
OTTAWA -- International Trade Minister Jim Carr says he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.
Carr says in a statement that he has begun treatment for the disease, which he says has also affected his kidneys.
Carr says he has started chemotherapy and dialysis that will "continue for the near future."
The Liberal cabinet minister was re-elected in his Winnipeg riding Monday, just as his doctor ordered him to hospital following flu-like symptoms during the campaign.
He says doctors in Winnipeg diagnosed Carr with multiple myeloma the very next day.
Carr says his "spirits are high" and that he spoke to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reiterate his "commitment to continue serving my constituents and all Canadians."
More Coming