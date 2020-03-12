Trading halted after TSX drops 1,200 points on open over COVID-19
Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:36AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:50AM EDT
The TMX Group says market-wide circuit breakers were tripped to pause trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and TSX Alpha.
The pause came after the S&P/TSX composite index fell more than 1,000 points at the start of trading.
