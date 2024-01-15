Traffic backed up for several hours on EB Highway 401 in Mississauga after paving stones spill
Recovery and cleanup operations are underway after a load of paving stones spilled on EB Highway 401 in Mississauga at Mavis on Monday afternoon (OPP photo)
Published Monday, January 15, 2024 4:30PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2024 9:49PM EST
Drivers may have been hit with some significant delays on Highway 401 in Mississauga after a load of large paving stones on a tractor trailer spilled onto the roadway on Monday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound express lanes near Mavis Road.
Mississauga OPP and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation were at the scene.
OPP Highway Safety Division said in a post on X that recovery and cleanup operations should take three to four horus to complete.
At around 7:30 p.m., the affected lanes reopened.