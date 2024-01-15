Drivers may have been hit with some significant delays on Highway 401 in Mississauga after a load of large paving stones on a tractor trailer spilled onto the roadway on Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound express lanes near Mavis Road.

Mississauga OPP and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation were at the scene.

OPP Highway Safety Division said in a post on X that recovery and cleanup operations should take three to four horus to complete.

At around 7:30 p.m., the affected lanes reopened.

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened. ^sn — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 16, 2024



