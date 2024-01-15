Traffic backed up on EB Highway 401 in Mississauga after paving stones spill on roadway
Recovery and cleanup operations are underway after a load of paving stones spilled on EB Highway 401 in Mississauga at Mavis on Monday afternoon (OPP photo)
Published Monday, January 15, 2024 4:30PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2024 4:46PM EST
Drivers should expect some significant delays on Highway 401 in Mississauga after a load of large paving stones on a tractor trailer spilled onto the roadway on Monday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound express lanes near Mavis Road.
Currently, two right lanes are blocked.
Mississauga OPP and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation are now at the scene.
Recovery and cleanup operations are underway and should take three to four hours to complete, the OPP Highway Safety Division said in a post on X.
That would mean that the traffic delays could continue during the afternoon rush hour.
LANE CLOSURES: Expect delays on #Hwy401 express E/B at Mavis Rd. Two right lanes currently blocked due to traffic incident. #MississaugaOPP & @OnTransport on scene as a tractor trailer's load shifted, scattering debris on the highway. Recovery and cleanup operations underway. ^sn pic.twitter.com/YljYo6BJOa— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 15, 2024