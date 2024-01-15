Drivers should expect some significant delays on Highway 401 in Mississauga after a load of large paving stones on a tractor trailer spilled onto the roadway on Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound express lanes near Mavis Road.

Currently, two right lanes are blocked.

Mississauga OPP and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation are now at the scene.

Recovery and cleanup operations are underway and should take three to four hours to complete, the OPP Highway Safety Division said in a post on X.

That would mean that the traffic delays could continue during the afternoon rush hour.