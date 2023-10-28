Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays as a vehicle rally moves from Scarborough Town Centre to Nathan Phillips Square.

The action is expected to move west along Highway 401, before turning south on the Don Valley Parkway.

Road closures are possible, the service said in a tweet published to X.

The rally is one of several demonstrations expected to take place in the city this weekend, according to police.

While the service would not confirm the nature of the rally in question, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue of the Community Safety Command said in a Friday press conference that they are aware of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations occurring in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents can expect an increased police presence, she said.