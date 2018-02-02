

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A water main break at a major intersection in the city’s west end is creating issues for commuters this morning.

The six-inch water main break was first spotted in the intersection of Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue overnight.

Water was initially shut off to a number of homes in the area, however it has since been restored to all but a handful of addresses that abut the intersection.

Crews are currently on scene but it is unclear when the road will be repaired.

In the meantime, traffic through the intersection is being disrupted.

All southbound traffic on Ossington Avenue is being diverted westbound onto Bloor Street at the intersection while all westbound traffic along Bloor is being diverted northbound onto Ossington and all eastbound traffic on Bloor is being diverted onto Concord Avenue.

Drivers can still travel northbound on Ossington Avenue through the intersection.