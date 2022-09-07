Parts of two major highways in Toronto were closed early this afternoon as police investigated an alleged "road rage shooting incident."

The impacted roadways included the northbound Don Valley Parkway at Highway 401 and southbound Highway 404 at Highway 401. The eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 were also closed just before Highway 404 in both directions. All highways reopened shortly after 1 p.m., however traffic continues to be a bit heavy as drivers move through the area.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the OPP, said police were searching the highway for "police investigation purposes."

He said witnesses reported seeing “road rage” between cars and a shooting.

No injuries have been reported.