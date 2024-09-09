A weapons investigation that began with a traffic stop in Waterloo over the weekend has led to the seizure of more than 200 firearms, police say.

In a news release, Waterloo Regional Police said officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East at around 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police said during the traffic stop, officers discovered firearms and ammunition in the vehicle and the 39-year-old driver was arrested. Police noted that 17 guns were seized from the vehicle and the driver, a resident of Guelph, was charged with careless use of a firearm and transporting a firearm or restricted weapon.

Further investigation led officers to a home in Guelph, where a search warrant was executed, police said.

At that property, 156 “improperly stored firearms” were found along with 60 firearms that were seized under the “public safety provisions of the Criminal Code,” police said. Investigators said they also seized a large quantity of ammunition, magazines, and firearm parts.

Police noted that additional firearms storage and handling charges are pending.

The accused was held over the weekend for a bail hearing.