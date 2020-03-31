

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police have laid trafficking charges against an alleged drug dealer - and slapped on a fine for operating a non-essential business.

Const. Jerome Stewart says drug unit officers began following an aggressive driver on Friday.

He says the driver allegedly made several stops to conduct drug deals before officers arrested him for trafficking around 8 p.m.

Stewart says police seized cocaine and cash.

He says they also issued the man a ticket under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, invoked in mid-March in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart says drug dealing is not an essential service, and the man faces a $750 fine if found guilty on that charge.