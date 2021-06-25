Train service resumes at Barrie GO stations this morning after police investigation
A GO Train passes along a stretch of tracks alongside the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Friday, April 5, 2013. (CTV Toronto/Maurice Cacho)
Share:
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 6:06AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 25, 2021 6:34AM EDT
Train service has been resumed out of Barrie GO stations this morning following a police investigation south of the Allandale GO Station.
GO Transit previously said the police shut down the tracks and trains were unable to run out of the Barrie stations this morning but shuttle buses connected passengers to trains at the Bradford GO Station.
Train service resumed at around 6:30 a.m.
Police have not released any details about the investigation.