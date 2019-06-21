

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A trainer at African Lion Safari has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by an elephant on Friday afternoon, Hamilton police confirmed to CTV News Kitchener.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at the zoo, located on Cooper Road in Flamborough.

Ornge air ambulance says the victim, who is a male in his 30s, is receiving treatment at Hamilton General Hospital.

His injuries are believed to be serious.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.