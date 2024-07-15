Subway trains are bypassing at least two stations due to flooding.

The TTC says that trains are not stopping at Christie Station on Line 2 eastbound or at St. Patrick Station on Line 1 at all as a result of flooding.

It is not clear when full service will resume.

The issue comes after Toronto saw torrential rain at times on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada had previously issued a rainfall warning shortly after 1 p.m., calling for rainfall amounts of between 40 and 60 millimetres.

The warning, however, was lifted at around 3 p.m.

A heat warning also remains in effect for Toronto.

The heat and humidity are acting as a “fuel for storms,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday morning.

"“Tuesday may offer rounds of strong storms as a cold front plows through. The air in the wake of the cold front will be much more manageable and offer relief from the oppressive heat and humidity,” Coulter said.