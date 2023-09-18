

The Canadian Press





Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key "Freedom Convoy" organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing charges related to their role in the demonstration that had big-rig trucks blocking downtown Ottawa streets to protest COVID-19 public health measures.

The Crown had thought it would take about 10 days to present its case in a trial originally scheduled for 16 days.

But as the trial begins its third week in an Ottawa courtroom, just two of the Crown's 21 planned witnesses have appeared so far.

Legal arguments over the admissibility and disclosure of evidence has slowed the proceedings, and the lawyers were left wondering last week how best to move forward.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey says the goal is to ensure the trial is fair to everyone, and that they will get there eventually.