Several public transit routes and surface streets will be closed in and around Toronto this weekend.

Here’s a list of closures to expect around the city.

TTC

The Toronto Transit Commission’s Line 2 from Kennedy Station to Kipling Station will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to track work. Shuttle buses will run instead.

Etobicoke road closures

Several roads will be closed in Etobicoke on Saturday due to the Etobicoke Lake Shore Santa Claus Parade.

A complete list of closures and parade timing can be found on the Toronto Police Service website.

GO Transit

Starting at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, there will be no GO train service between Oakville and West Harbour. Replacement buses will be running to and from Oakville for customers attempting to access Appleby and Bronte stations.

As well, the 10:50 p.m. train to Niagara Falls from Union Station on Friday will now start at Aldershot GO. Metrolinx recommends that customers hoping to travel to Niagara from downtown Toronto catch the 10:17 p.m. departure from Union Station to link up with the Niagara-bound train departing from Aldershot.