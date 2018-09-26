

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A mayoral debate focused on public transit will go ahead tonight without John Tory.

The debate, which is taking place on the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus, is being jointly put on by the transit advocacy organization TTCriders, the Scarborough Civic Action Network and the student union at the University of Toronto Scarborough.

While organizers of the debate had initially planned for Tory to square off with former chief planner-turned mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat in a one-on-one discussion on transit issues, that format was scrapped after he declined their invite.

Tory’s team tells CTV News Toronto there was a scheduling conflict, and he is instead attending a fundraiser tonight.

The debate, meanwhile, will go ahead with Keesmaat and fellow mayoral candidates Sarah Climenhaga and Saron Gebresellass.

During a speech at the Canadian Club over the lunch hour, Keesmaat suggested that in refusing to attend the debate, Tory is showing that he “doesn’t want to be held accountable” for what she said is his failure to deliver on his ‘SmartTrack’ proposal.

“’SmartTrack’ promised fancy new London-style commuter trains. None will ever be bought. And it promised 22 stations, which would be built at no cost to Toronto through a special levy on developers. Instead, we may add six stations to the GO system – at a cost to Toronto taxpayers of $1.4 billion, on a system that is otherwise fully paid for by the provincial government,” she said. “That is John Tory’s transit plan. And he is desperate – so very desperate -- not to talk about it. He’s going to be an empty chair at tonight’s transit debate, because he doesn’t want to be held accountable for what became of ‘SmartTrack.’ But the results are there for us all to see.”

Mayor’s office says SmartTrack is moving ahead

The mayor’s office said on Tuesday that Environment Minister Rod Phillips has signed the necessary regulations which will allow the city to “proceed with the construction of the new SmartTrack stations.”

In a news release, Tory called it “an important step in getting SmartTrack up and running to provide real transit relief for Toronto residents.”

Keesmaat, however, took issue with that assessment. In her speech, she said that the plan was “drawn on the back of a napkin” by Tory’s political strategists.

“It made no sense as anything but an election slogan. And almost none of it is happening,” she said.

Speaking with reporters at a campaign event earlier on Wednesday, Tory said that he stands by his record on transit.

He conceded that his opponents will likely take shots at him during tonight’s debate but said they would do so whether he was there or not.

“That is what goes with being in the job. But I will just tell you I have a plan and it is a plan that has been approved by city council and funded by other levels of government to the tune of $9 billion and I am for getting on it with it, which is what we are doing,” he said. “Ms. Keesmaat has little changes she wants to make, big changes actually. She wants to move something here, take a line out there and shuffle some money around over there and we all know what the result from that is. If you start opening up a plan that has been approved and funded, you are going to have years of discussion and debate.”

In a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, Tory’s campaign pointed out that Keesmaat endorsed the plan for SmartTrack back in 2016 when she was the city’s chief planner and only began criticizing it after launching her mayoral campaign.

“Now that she's a mayoral candidate, Ms. Keesmaat wants to cancel SmartTrack stations and pull apart the council-approved transit expansion plan. Re-drawing and re-debating the transit plan means nothing gets built. It means more congestion. It means even more packed buses and subways,” the statement said.

Tonight’s debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.