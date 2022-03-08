As the price of gas continues to soar in the GTA, public transit agencies say that they are beginning to see an increase in ridership from residents who are trying to reduce their costs at the pumps.

The average price of a litre of fuel has risen by more than 16 per cent over the last week and now stands at a record $1.84.9 with little relief on the horizon.

In fact, many analysts are predicting that the cost of a litre of fuel will surpass $2 per in the coming weeks as oil heads towards US $150 a barrel.

Amid the rising costs, numerous commuters have told CP24 that they are increasingly turning to public transit as a more affordable way to get around.

Officials with the TTC and Metrolinx have also reported that they have seen an increase in ridership in recent days, though it is unclear how much of that boost is attributed to rising gas prices and how much is just the result of more people returning to in-person work.

“We have noticed a difference,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “We have started to hear from customers saying ‘Well, these gas prices are just too high for me, I'm going to choose GO.’ It's just become a much more affordable way to travel and that is one of the reasons why people choose their mode of transportation.”

Aikins said that ridership along GO Transit’s network has increased in recent weeks as the province lifted many public health restrictions but still remains at only 26 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The agency also continues to operate on a reduced schedule that was put into place amid surging case counts in December.

It is unclear where ridership will need to be for it to increase service.

“There's still lots of room for people,” Aikins said. “You may have to spread out on your train as more people are coming. But if people think well my coach is full and that's making you uncomfortable, there's always room above you in another coach.”

TTC expects ridership to increase due to rising gas prices

The rising cost of gas is already having an impact on commuting costs with some drivers telling CP24 on Tuesday that they will be paying as much $100 more every week.

In an interview with CP24, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that while it is hard to do “any sort of meaningful analysis” given the impact of the ongoing reopening on ridership, some research has previously suggested that for every 10 per cent increase in the price of gas there is a one to one-and-a-half increase in public transit ridership.

Currently the TTC is at 51 per cent of its pre-pandemic ridership.

Ridership had fallen to 15 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the spring of 2020.

“I think we can bank on more people using transit,” Green said. “Unfortunately just because of the layering of the pandemic, it's a bit tricky to actually quantify it but we do expect to see more people taking transit. It's always been a good value option and I think people now will understand why.”