

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Public transit riders may soon be able to pay for their fares using their phone rather than digging out a Presto card.

A plan to introduce “Presto Mobile” is on the agenda for today’s Metrolinx board meeting.

Though few details are known about the new technology, a report that will be considered by the board today points out that riders will be able to use it to pay for their fare with a simple tap of their phone without having to open the app.

The report also says that the technology would provide Metrolinx an opportunity to increase ridership through the introduction of loyalty programs and targeted value-added offers.